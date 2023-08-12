CHELAN, Wash. — Car crash near Chelan leaves five injured as one vehicle rolled into a ditch.
On Aug. 12 around 4:00 a.m., a personal injury hit and run collision occurred on state route 97 near milepost 230.
The driver of a 2001 Honda Civic was traveling southbound as it crossed over the center lane of traffic onto the northbound shoulder.
As the driver attempted to enter back onto the road, it hit an oncoming vehicle.
The impact of this collision pushed the Honda Civic into a ditch while the other vehicle was totaled in the middle of the north and southbound lanes.
As Washington State troopers arrived on scene, five people were transported to the hospital with injuries'.
Following the investigation, troopers believe that drugs or alcohol were involved but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The driver of the Honda Civic, a 23-year-old man, has been charged with vehicular assault and hit-and-run.