PHOENIX, AZ- Per reporting from az.family.com Phoenix Police say five officers are in the hospital after a shooting and standoff broke out. 

It took place at Phoenix home Friday morning.

A press conference just took place that KHQ listened in on and officers could not share much more other than this is still an active situation

 Per reporting from az.family.com one officer is in critical condition.

