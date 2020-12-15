SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A structure fire is burning on the 1100 block of East Boone in Spokane Valley.
East Boone is blocked by first responders
Firefighters say a 2 story duplex caught fire. The fire started on the back porch and then moved inside and caught the home one fire.
Four adults, one child and one cat lived in the home. All made it out alive. One person had a very minor injury. The Red Cross is helping them find a place to stay.
People at a nearby church saw flames and called 911. Because the fire was called in so quick firefighters say the damage could have been much worse.
