MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Five people were hurt inside a Mount Vernon Walmart on Sunday night.
According to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD), officers responded around 10 p.m. after shots fired were reported inside the building.
MVPD said the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into a fight with a different group of men who were already inside.
People injured included a 72-year-old man who was shopping at the store and a 24-year-old employee. The other people shot were 19 years old and involved in the fight, MVPD said.