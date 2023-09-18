MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Just over a month ago, one man was killed and two teens were injured in an early morning shooting on Loop Drive. After a monthlong investigation, detectives arrested five suspects, including three minors.
According to Moses Lake Police Department, 36-year-old Jeremy Flores was killed in what appeared to be a gang-related shooting just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 13. An 18-year-old and 15-year-old were also injured.
With the aid of multiple other law enforcement agencies, including the US Marshall's Office, ATF agents, the Interagency Narcotics Task Force, and the Columbia River Task Force, detectives arrested the five suspects over the course of two days in three different jurisdictions.
In Moses Lake, 19-year-old Anthony Cruz, 31-year-old Ramon Mendoza, and a 13-year-old boy were arrested. The adults were given a $1 million bail, and the 13-year-old was given a $500,000 bail.
In East Wenatchee and unincorporated Douglas County, two 15-year-old boys were taken into custody. One was given a $750,000 bail, while the other received a $500,000 bail.
All five suspects were charged with second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, and four counts of first-degree assault.