SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department have arrested five teens after investigating multiple car thefts and reckless driving that occurred over the past weekend.
Over the weekend, SPD responded to at least 10 incidents involving vehicle theft, primarily Kia's and Hyundai's, that were driven recklessly around town.
Witnesses reported the stolen vehicles to have been occupied by multiple teenagers, wearing masks. The teens would drive through parks, drive at high speeds or into oncoming traffic and would ignore traffic signals.
The stolen vehicles were involved in multiple collisions, including one with a pedestrian on a lime scooter. At this incident, three suspects were arrested and charged with assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal conspiracy, theft of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer.
Later that day, another stolen vehicle was being driven recklessly and crashed into a concrete abutment in a vacant lot on Division Street.
Two individuals fled from the vehicle, but officers were able to arrest both of them on foot. They were charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, malicious mischief, obstructing a law enforcement officer and DUI.
All five of these teenagers that were arrested were between the ages of 16 - 17 years old.
These investigations are on-going, additional arrests and charges are likely.