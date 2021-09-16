SPOKANE, Wash. - With students back in the classroom for in-person learning most parent's biggest concern has been COVID-19, but for one Audubon Elementary School mother the pandemic was the last thing on her mind Tuesday.
"My fiancé went to our before and after school program to pick my son up, and he was not there,” said the mother of a 5-year-old student at Audubon Elementary.
A parent's worst nightmare, in a panic this mother – who asked not to be identified - said she called Audubon Elementary School where her son attends.
"And they placed me on hold and said hold on real quick, we actually have a lady who found your son wandering in the road," she said.
Five years old, stranded, alone and scared. The boy’s mother said he was found near the Spokane Falls Community College on the busy West Whistalks Way. This mother added she doesn't even want to think about what could have happened had her son not been found when he was.
"Come to find out he ended up on a bus, which he doesn't take a bus and was let off of a bus by himself," she said.
The boy’s mother said her son was shaken up, but now she is just happy to see him again.
"He is 5-years-old and was just wandering for an hour and a half by himself until a woman found him on the side of the road, and just a miracle happened," she said.
KHQ spoke to the woman who found the boy, she said she wasn't the only person who stopped to help the little boy, there was actually a group of good people hoping to do the right thing. Still, the boy’s mother said she spoke with the school principal to see what is being done so something like this never happens again.
Spokane Public Schools ( https://www.spokaneschools.org/domain/747 ) had this to say about the incident.
“SPS has strict transportation protocols in place for kindergarten students. Particularly during their initial adjustment to their new school experience.”
KHQ also reached out to Durham Bus Services who sent this statement.
"We take these incidents very seriously, and as such, we will be investigating the alleged incident. We will interview our driver assigned to this route to determine potential actions that need to be taken."