SPOKANE, Wash. - Lilly Schmidt, the 5-year-old who suffered multiple stab wounds when she and her mother were brutally attacked, is finally getting back on her feet.
First reported by The Spokesman-Review, Lilly has spent over two weeks in a local ICU. She is now able to take short walks with assistance from a walker.
She was finally able to breathe last Thursday after undergoing multiple surgeries and having to be sedated to prevent further injury.
Lilly developed an infection after her throat wound drained into her chest and lungs, adding another obstacle to her path to recovery.
Remaining in the hospital, doctors are now testing to see if the damage to Lilly's esophagus is permanent.