SPOKANE, Wash. - "Miss E" is finally home, thanks to the Spokane community.
The 5-year-old girl was receiving cancer treatment in Texas, when her family was told she didn't have much time left.
Her plane touching down at Felts Field on Friday afternoon was the culmination of a lot of hard work from so many in the community, especially Rick Clark, the founder of the Facebook group Spokane Quaranteam.
Clark's post in the group on Wednesday afternoon with Miss E's story quickly had hundreds of comments from people willing to help, and within 70 minutes they had an Idaho-based pilot–Dennis Combs–lined up and ready to take off Friday.
"She's going to be with me forever," Clark said. "I'm 51 years old, I guarantee she's going to live on with me forever."
Miss E got the superstar treatment—dozens of people from the community showing their support with homemade signs and tears in their eyes, a limo ride, and an escort from the Spokane Fire Department and Spokane Valley Police officers.
"Landing the airplane, it comes, the doors open, and to see that little face and those eyes in that airplane—it gives me goosebumps," said Leslie Woodfill, the executive director of American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest. "It's 90 degrees out, and I have goosebumps."
But perhaps most of all?
"She was surrounded by her family," Woodfill said. "Her siblings came running up to the plane. You couldn't hear them, but they were squealing. They were so excited. That's what it's about."
"It was a wonderful, wonderful feeling to get to fly this sweetheart little girl," Combs, the pilot, said.
Combs said he's praying for a miracle.
"But if not, the miracle has already been given to us by the bringing together of all these people with her little life," Combs said. "We might go our whole lives and not touch anyone like this little girl has done in five years."
Rick Clark said this experience has "rocked him to his core."
"Because she has to leave this world, I will make it my mission to go out there and help educate, help bring awareness to childhood cancer," Clark said. "This town has absolutely shown that we can do just about anything, so there's no reason to stop here."
A lasting impact for a little girl who just wanted to come home, eat pizza with her siblings and ride in her dad's pickup truck.
"She's an amazing child, just an amazing child," Woodfill said.