50 Spokane restaurants pledging 10 percent of Wednesday sales to Malden fire victims

MALDEN, Wash. – It’s been four weeks since devastating flames ripped through Malden and Pine City. Efforts to clean up and rebuild will take several months, if not years.
“Just devastation,” said resident Daryle Glasson. “It is total devastation. We're getting my place to look better, but it's like wow. Right now, I'm trying to get (the charred debris) all in one pile.”
Daryle is one of several neighbors who lost everything in the Babb Road Fire. He says he’s grateful for the support from all over, but knows the road to recovery will be a very long one.
David’s Pizza owner Mark Starr saw the heartbreak in Malden first hand last month.
“You can see all the pictures, but it doesn't do it justice when you drive in,” he said. “I met with the mayor (when I went down there) and she said, ‘I should have warned you. This can be overwhelming.’”
Starr was down there to help feed families during a community meeting. He also passed out gift cards for those who were staying in Spokane hotels. He tells our Help Me Hayley he knew he had to try to do more.
“We don't want to lose sight of this,” he said. “We need to be able to help them however we can.”
And for Starr, he felt the best way to do that is through delicious food. David’s Pizza and dozens of other local restaurants will be donating 10 percent of all proceeds during Wednesday (October 7) business hours to help those impacted by the fires. He said it’s important to give back even when times are tough yourself.
“Business is down, no two ways about it,” he said. “But the need is still there.”
There are about 50 restaurants participating. You can dine-in or do take-out. For more information on who is participating, visit: https://save509.com/malden/
