SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Authorities say a Spirit Lake man was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Highway 54 Sunday evening.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Highway 54 near Red Dell Loop in Spirit Lake.

According to ISP, 50-year-old Christopher Peterson was traveling westbound near milepost 4.5 at a high rate of speed and over-corrected, leaving the roadway. Peterson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing by ISP.

