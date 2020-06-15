SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - Authorities say a Spirit Lake man was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash on Highway 54 Sunday evening.
Idaho State Police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Highway 54 near Red Dell Loop in Spirit Lake.
According to ISP, 50-year-old Christopher Peterson was traveling westbound near milepost 4.5 at a high rate of speed and over-corrected, leaving the roadway. Peterson was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is ongoing by ISP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.