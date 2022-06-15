52 Ring cameras donated to sexual assault survivors in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.- In April, National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) Detectives began a donation drive to raise funds to assist Survivors of Sexual Assault.  Initially, SAU set a goal to purchase 10 Ring cameras to help fearful Survivors regain power, control, and security. 

 However, with your generosity, SAU endeavor, led by SAU Detective Brad Humphrey, surpassed their goal, raising $5,402.91, allowing them to purchase 52 Ring cameras. 

Wednesday morning, those cameras were donated to the Lutheran Community Services Sexual Assault Advocacy program and will soon be in the hands of Survivors working with their advocacy.

 

  

