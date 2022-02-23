EPHRATA, Wash. - 52-year-old Glen Bensch was arrested in Grant County Wednesday after a nearly two-hour long stand off with law enforcement.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said family members called to report Bensch, saying he was driving under the influence in the area with a needle in his arm. According to GCSO, family believed he used heroin and methamphetamine before getting in the car.
When they arrived in the area, deputies said they tried to stop the car, but the driver refused. Due to the possibility of a DUI, a vehicle pursuit was initiated. According to GCSO, the car eventually stopped on private property, which is where negotiations started.
This is when deputies found out that Bensch was also wanted in Colorado for robbery and other charges. After almost two hours, Bensch surrendered. He was booked into the Grand County Jail.