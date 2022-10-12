COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A single-vehicle crash on I-90 near Couer d'Alene on Thursday left one man dead, according to a release from the Idaho State Police (ISP).
A 52-year-old man from Coeur d Alene, was driving westbound near milepost 11 a Toyota Tundra when he left the roadway and hit a jersey barrier on the roadside.
According to ISP, the Tundra traveled on the barrier until coming to a stop, blocking the left westbound lane. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Kootenai Health, where he was pronounced dead.
Next of kin was notified. The roadway was blocked for about 90 minutes to give first responders a chance to conduct an initial investigation.