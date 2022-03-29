SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Charletha Smith has been located safely.
Last Updated: March 29 at 8:30 p.m.
The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for your help finding 53-year-old Charletha Smith, who they say is missing and vulnerable.
She was last seen Tuesday morning at the Cataldo Residential Care facility in Spokane Valley. She's just over 5-and-a-half feet tall, about 250 pounds with brown eyes and black/gray hair. She was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, maroon shirt and pants (color unknown).
If you've seen her, call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.