CHENEY, Wash. - If you're looking for some rodeo fun this weekend you're in luck! The 54th Cheney Rodeo returns to the Bi-Mart arena July 8-10!
The first night of the Rodeo kicks off July 8 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. and there will be food trucks and vendors. Friday night is also the rodeo's "Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night".
Events continue through Saturday and Sunday. Events in downtown Cheney will start on Saturday at 9 a.m. with a parade at 11:30 a.m. at the rodeo continuing at 7 p.m.
The rodeo will feature grand entry, bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, kids balloon stampede, saddle bronc, sensation flag team drill, breakaway roping, tie down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding. There is also a dance after the Rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights that will feature live music from the Steve Starkey Band.
Sunday the rodeo starts a little earlier at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online!