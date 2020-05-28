SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A Caldwell man was killed in a single-car crash near Spirit Lake Wednesday evening.
According to Idaho State Police, 56-year-old Johnnie Longest II was driving southbound on Spirit Lake Cutoff Rd. near Polonium Way, before his vehicle left the roadway and struck some trees.
Longest was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Longest was not wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. The investigation is ongoing.
