BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho — The Boundary County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a 57-year-old man with murder and arson following the shooting of his wife in 2020.
On Sept. 22, 2020, a woman was shot and killed at her residence in Boundary County. As crews were called the house went up in flames.
The caller who reported this incident summarized that the woman was shot and was trapped inside her home as it was on fire.
Through investigation, the Boundary County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Patrol have found probable cause to arrest this man on July 7.
The defendant made his first appearance on Aug. 1 and is currently in custody. A preliminary hearing on the charges is currently scheduled for Aug. 10.
The 57-year-old man is charged with murder in the second degree and arson in the first degree.