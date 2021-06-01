CHEWELAH, Wash. - On Sunday, Chewelah Police Department (CPD) officers and Stevens County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) deputies responded to a 911 call reporting an armed man shooting a gun at the Chewelah Manor Apartments.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), after a short standoff, one officer from CPD and one SCSO deputy shot the armed suspect.
The suspect, 59-year-old John Casey, was provided aid and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Then, WSP said Casey was booked into the Stevens County Jail for domestic violence assault and burglary.
Detectives from WSP and Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene to independently investigate the officer involved shooting. According to WSP, two hand guns were collected.
WSP said the name of the officer and deputy involved will be released by their agencies at a later time. Per policy, both are on administrative leave.