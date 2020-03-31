6.5 earthquake rocks southern Idaho, according to USGS

UPDATE:
According to USGS, a second 4.8 earthquake struck east of the original 6.5 earthquake epicenter at 5:27 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to USGS, a 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck in southern Idaho at 4:52 p.m. and was felt across the region.
The quake was centered 45 miles west from Challis, Idaho. The earthquake was just over six miles deep when it struck.
KHQ has gotten reports of people feeling the earthquake in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Missoula, Helena, Great Falls and the Bitterroot Valley.

