HARDIN, Mont. - A crash on the I-90 outside of Hardin involving multiple vehicles on Friday evening has resulted in six fatalities and multiple people injured so far, according to an update from Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote, "My prayers are with everyone affected by the tragic events during the dust storm in Big Horn County today. The Montana Highway Patrol is on the scene with other first responders and investigating the incident. We will release more information as it becomes available and is appropriate out of respect of the lives lost and their loved ones."
Last updated on July 15 at 10:50 p.m.
MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said preliminary investigation indicates an extreme weather event is the cause of the crash. Strong winds created a dust storm, creating near blackout conditions.
The collision involved 21 vehicles and six semis. Ambulances were called in from Billings to assist with transporting the injured. The exact number of injured is not known at this time.
Eastbound traffic will continue to be detoured for at least a few more hours. Westbound traffic is flowing normally again.
Last updated July 15 at 9 p.m.
At least five people have died according to a report from AP News, with at least 20 vehicles involved in a massive crash on I-90 outside of Hardin.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. While the exact number of injured is not yet known, Nelson stated additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.
An update from MHP is expected to release later on Friday night.
Last updated on July 15 at 8 p.m.
A recovery effort is underway following a multivehicle crash on I-90 near Hardin. Some reports from the area state as many as 20 vehicles may have been involved.
Governor Gianforte called it a mass casualty crash, tweeting, "I'm deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We're grateful to our first responders for their service."
Montana Department of Transportation states all eastbound traffic on I-90 is being diverted onto the old HWY 87. Westbound traffic is reduced to one lane. Drivers are urged to use caution and be on the lookout for emergency vehicles.
Videos from the scene show reduced visibility due to high winds blowing in a dust storm, which likely played a factor in the collision.