CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 4 vehicle accident in Chelan County where 6 individuals were injured, 5 of them transported to the hospital.
A man was driving northbound on SR-97, when he fell asleep and crossed over into southbound traffic hitting the side of the first vehicle and striking the second vehicle head on.
The man and the driver of the first vehicle were able to pull over, but the second vehicle began to spin out and went into oncoming traffic hitting a third vehicle.
All drivers were able to pull over on the shoulder of the road, out of the way of other traffic.
As authorities got on scene all seven people were treated, while five had to be transported to the hospital due to injuries.