If you've lost power, Avista Utilities has some suggestions about what to do.
1. Turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out.
2. Unplug electronic equipment, including computers.
3. Leave a light or radio on as an alert when power has been restored.
4. Help crews working in a neighborhood know which homes have power by turning on the front porch light.
5. Do not wire an emergency generator into a home's electrical system, unless there is a disconnect switch to separate generated power from Avista's distribution system. Back feed into power lines could injure or kill a lineman working to get electricity restored.
6. Use a generator only to run specific appliances and locate it outside so poisonous carbon monoxide fumes do not enter the home.