CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - On Dec. 27, residents of Monitor, Washington had their attention drawn to something laying on a rock bar about 150 feet from the day use river bank near Monitor County Park.
When they got closer, they learned it was a human body and then contacted Rivercom. Detectives and Coroner Wayne Harris responded, along with trained water rescue and recovery deputies, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
The body was then brought to shore and briefly examined. According to the CCSO, the person was a man and didn't fit descriptions of any missing people in the county.
An update on Dec. 31 says that the person's fingerprints were used to help identify who the person was. The coroner determined the person was 60-year-old Terry Lee Ray from Wenatchee.
According to CCSO, the coroner learned that Ray moved out of the Christopher House in mid-November, saying he was going to live in Cashmere.
CCSO said his body had been in the water for an estimated time of two weeks and that an autopsy shows his cause of death as fresh water drowning.
CCSO said there's no evidence of foul play.
