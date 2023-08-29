EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff's Office has responded to a pedestrian that was struck by a train on the Nat Washington rail crossing in Ephrata.
As law enforcement arrived on scene, the 60-year-old woman was conscious and alert. She was transported to a local hospital to get treated for her injuries.
This incident has caused major backups in the city of Ephrata. The train is currently blocking both the Nat Washington and Division Avenue crossings.
Anyone that needs to get trough Ephrata or into downtown Ephrata will need to use the 282 overpass on the south side of town.
At this point, crews on scene do not know how this happened or how hard the woman was hit.