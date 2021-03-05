Well above average temperatures into the 60s are expected for today! Temperatures like these have the potential to be record breaking. In Spokane, mostly sunny skies are expected with a light breeze. We could see gusts over 20mph at times too. Please get outside and take advantage of these conditions because changes are on the way.
The system that is hitting the Cascades today is moving in as we push into the early morning hours for tomorrow. It will be all about timing and temperatures when it comes to precipitation type. That being said the snow level is anticipated to be around 2900ft. The second half of the day looks drier as that system continues to push east. That front will drop temperatures significantly, which means we are heading back down to the 40s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.