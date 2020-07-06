SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed 63 more cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County.
The county has seen over 500 new cases in an eight-day span, bringing the total case count to 1,730. There are currently 18 hospitalizations and continue to be 39 COVID-related deaths.
Of the 1,730 total cases, about 45 percent of the cases have recovered.
According to Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, things like increased contact tracing, relaxing of testing criteria, increased testing accessibility and continued community spread are factors in the recent uptick in positive cases.
Spokane County has set daily records for highest COVID case totals three times since last Monday, including 78 cases June 29, 79 cases June 30 and a record 98 cases reported Sunday, July 5.
There have been 351 cases reported in the month of July so far, occurring the most in the age range of 20-29 (136) according to SRHD data.
“Recent increases in positive cases without an epidemiological link are signals alerting us to potential community-wide spread that could result in increased hospitalizations and hinder our ability to keep our community open,” Lutz said. “If we remain steady with a calibrated, methodical approach to reopen and follow recommended public health measures, then we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Spokane County.”
