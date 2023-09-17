Weather Alert

...Dry and Breezy Conditions on Sunday followed by Windy conditions Monday... .A mid level wave will usher in dry and breezy conditions for Sunday. A strong dry cold front on Monday will deliver windy conditions. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 707, 708 AND 709... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 707, 708, AND 709... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Monday. This is in addition to the Red Flag Warning that remains in effect for Sunday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse - Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Sunday - West to Southwest 10 to 17 mph with gusts up to around 25 MPH. Monday - West to Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 MPH. * Relative Humidities: 13 to 24 percent. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires will have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

