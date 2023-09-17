WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — A man who was last seen at the beginning of August, Mike Avery, has been located and is safe, according to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.
The Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is trying to locate Mike Avery, 63, who was last seen at the beginning of August.
According to WCSO, his last known residence was in the Steptoe area. Mike was last seen driving a green Jeep Cherokee with Washington State license plate BJZE188.
Mike is known to spend time on the Clearwater River in Idaho. He is originally from the Yakima area, per Whitman County Sheriff's Office.
If you have any information on Mike's whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Office (509-397-6266) and speak with Deputy Bryce Nebe.
