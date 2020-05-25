Memorial Day, a day to remember those who have fallen.
 
In Post Falls, at Evergreen Cemetery, they honored those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
 
American Legion Post 143 put up around 650 flags next to veterans gravesides.
 
Kris Phillips, American Legion Post Falls 143 Commander, told KHQ that around 750 veterans are buried in Evergreen Cemetery. 
 
Some of those veterans buried there, even served all the way in The Civil War.
 
"This is the day that we remember the fallen, this is the day that we can remember our brothers and sisters that paid the ultimate sacrifice, and I don't take that lightly at all, none of us were guaranteed to come back from any service that we did," said Phillips.
 
At the ceremony, they read the names of their brothers and sisters who have lost their life since last Memorial Day.
 
Phillips also said that she doesn't like when people thank her for her service on Memorial day because she said that Memorial Day isn't about her, it is about those who lost their lives.

