SPOKANE, Wash. - A 66-year-old man got a little too comfortable in one Spokane man's home Monday where he was found naked lying under a pool table.
The homeowner called police to S. Royal St. earlier in the day after spotting a man standing on the lawn wearing only underwear. The man, identified as John Iles, left before officers arrived.
Later that day, the homeowner took a call from his daughter who said she had seen a nude man lying under the pool table.
The homeowner returned to confront the intruder, who he recognized as Iles. Iles proceeded to assault him.
Arriving officers developed probable cause and were able to arrest Iles on first-degree burglary charges.