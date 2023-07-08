KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on July 8 on I-90 near milepost 31.
When police were called at 3:15 a.m., they learned that a 66 year-old man, who was driving a Volvo Semi tractor, was traveling eastbound until he drove onto the right shoulder of the roadway.
The vehicle hit the jersey barriers and continued to travel along the barriers through a curve in the roadway. The man eventually drove into an embankment on the right shoulder of the roadway.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was found dead at the scene of the crash.
Idaho State Police are currently investigating with the Kootenai County Coroner to determine if the drivers death was due to a medical issue or the crash.