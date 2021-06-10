SEATTLE, Wash. - It's no secret that the housing market in Seattle is pricy, but how about this? A 662 square foot house is on the market right now for $530,000.
662 square foot house in Seattle on the market for $530K
-
- Updated
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
57°F
Partly Cloudy
57°F / 49°F
10 AM
58°F
11 AM
62°F
12 PM
65°F
1 PM
67°F
2 PM
68°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Dog ejected from car during Sunday crash found on sheep farm, herding sheep
- No suspects after person cuts hole in fence, pours gas and lights Silverwood rollercoaster on fire
- UPDATE: WSP looking for witnesses of the US-395 crash that killed 3
- 'His first paycheck is going to be used for his burial': Family remembers teens killed in Highway 395 crash
- EXCLUSIVE: 'There could be more victims' Admitted Spokane pedophile has ties to NBC Camps, Camp Reed
- Q6 COLD CASE: The Hanging on Tubbs Hill
- White House says Washington state is 70% vaccinated, state data disagrees
- Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment
- Toddler airlifted to Seattle after being rescued from house fire, crews say he was at home alone
- Washington's first vaccine lottery drawing for $250,000 happening Tuesday
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.