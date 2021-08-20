UPDATE: 

Seven people are injured after a truck crashed into two buildings at Freya and Fifth Avenue, according to our partners at The Spokesman-Review. 

One of the people who is injured is in serious condition. 

According to the Spokesman-Review, six cars were involved in the crash. 

Spokane Police tell KHQ, the driver of the commercial truck is in custody facing DUI charges after failing a field sobriety test. 

The area will be closed for several hours for an investigation. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Freya northbound at 4th Avenue is blocked due to a vehicle that crashed into a building. 

There is a heavy police and ambulance presence at the scene. 

The building that was hit is labeled as a Liberty Tax Service on Google Maps. 

KHQ Viewer photos show Dutch Bros is also seemingly destroyed. 

KHQ Crews are on scene. Information will be updated as it is received. 

