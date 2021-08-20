UPDATE:
Seven people are injured after a truck crashed into two buildings at Freya and Fifth Avenue, according to our partners at The Spokesman-Review.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says 7 people injured when this truck crashed into two buildings at Freya and Fourth. Happened around 11:50. pic.twitter.com/ag30oVYR3E— Kip Hill (@kiphillreporter) August 20, 2021
One of the people who is injured is in serious condition.
According to the Spokesman-Review, six cars were involved in the crash.
.@SpokanePD PIO says driver of a commercial vehicle is in @WAStatePatrol custody on DUI charges after failing a field sobriety test. Other charges could be coming, pending investigation. @KHQLocalNews— Guy Tannenbaum (@yugmuabnennat) August 20, 2021
Spokane Police tell KHQ, the driver of the commercial truck is in custody facing DUI charges after failing a field sobriety test.
The area will be closed for several hours for an investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Freya northbound at 4th Avenue is blocked due to a vehicle that crashed into a building.
There is a heavy police and ambulance presence at the scene.
The building that was hit is labeled as a Liberty Tax Service on Google Maps.
KHQ Viewer photos show Dutch Bros is also seemingly destroyed.
KHQ Crews are on scene. Information will be updated as it is received.