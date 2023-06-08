COLVILLE, Wash. — Seven men are now behind bars in Stevens County following an operation identifying individuals involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This operation was piloted by the Stevens County Sheriff's Office and several partner agencies.
No criminal charges have been officially filed, but the Stevens County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is in the process of reviewal. The goal of this reviewal is to target persons involved in child abuse and child exploitation via the internet.
"Internet crimes against children are at an all-time high and targeting the individuals that prey on our youth is an absolute high priority for the Stevens County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Brad Manke said.
Manke went on in his press release to explain that, despite complaints regarding the luring of predators to Stevens County, the investigation is necessary in order to prevent future sexual abuse or exploitation.
"A predator is a predator and they need to be removed from any community on which they may be preying on children," Manke stated.
Out of the seven men arrested, three were from out of the area. Some of their locations included Ellensburg, Addy, Spokane Valley and Spokane.
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office requests that anyone with information related to the suspects listed contact Detective Denis Yunin by phone or by email at dyunin@stevenscountywa.gov.