Fire truck
Seven people are displaced after an early morning apartment fire on Wednesday. 
 
According to the Spokane Fire Department, 45 fire crews responded to the 2800 block of west 7th Avenue around 2:05 a.m.
 
The fire crews arrived to find a large fire extending from the first floor to the third floor and into the attic. 
 
Crews worked quickly on evacuating the occupants from the building and extinguishing the fire.
 
SFD units limited fire damage to three individual apartment units and exterior siding. 
 
No injuries were reported at the fire. 

