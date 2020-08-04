Tuesday afternoon, a 7-year-old boy drowned near Popsicle Bridge.
According to the City of Sandpoint, family members last saw the child sitting on the rocks at the edge of Sand Creek.
Selkirk Fire, Bonner County EMS, Sandpoint and Ponderay Police and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office responded and began searching for the child who was not visible from the shoreline or the bridge.
The child was located by first responders under 12 to 15 feet of water.
The child was not wearing a life jacket and family members said he did not know how to swim.
“We want to remind everyone that a person can begin to drown in less than twenty seconds,” remarked Chief Corey Coon. “Swimming in natural bodies of water requires more knowledge and additional skills than using a swimming pool. Many of our bodies of water, including Sand Creek, have deep holes and debris that can’t be seen from the surface.”
