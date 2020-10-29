What's being called one of the biggest animal airlifts in U.S. history took place Thursday.
600 stray animals looking for homes arrived in the Northwest from Hawaii for the first time since the pandemic and after a very long journey they are ready for their new home.
70 cats arrived at Spokanimal today and 10 dogs went to the Kootenai Humane Society. These furry friends traveled over 2800 miles to be saved from over populated shelters in Hawaii. They were dispersed in shelters across the Northwest including Spokanimal, and the Kootenai Humane Society.
Kootenai's director of development, Vicky Nelson says during a time of need their doors are always open.
"We have room, we always tell people if we have room for them we will take them. We are very fortunate to get 10 of the ones that are coming over."
With 2020 being a mild cat-tastrophe, shelters say now is the purrfect time to adopt.
"A lot of folks are now at home, they will be continuing to work from home for an extended period of time or forever, and as we know, animals give us a lot of comfort and companionship," director of Spokanimal, Dori Peck said.
These kitties will be available at Petco, Petsmart, and Kitty Cantina. Spokanimal encourages you to come in soon because they expect them to be gone within two weeks.
"We have something for everyone. I would say come and take a look see what you are thinking. Our adoption counselors at all of our stores are amazing, they can help you pick the right animal for your lifestyle," said Peck.
After medical exams and onboarding, these animals will be ready to be taken home starting Sunday.
