"We know that because of the new science we have and because of the successful experience we've had in various schools it is time to begin the process of getting more of our students back into the classroom," said Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday afternoon.
Governor Inslee brought some much needed good news for our teachers Wednesday afternoon, but while the state is pushing to get kids back in class, many schools argue that a lot of student development happens outside the classroom.
So local school officials from across the state wrote a letter to Inslee, outlining the importance of after-school activities.
"It's not just about sports- the group felt strongly about using the verbiage extra and co curriculars because what we are talking about is not just athletics but all the activities that are students love to do and can't do during the pandemic," Reardan-Edwall School District Superintendent, Eric Sobotta said.
He says while distance learning is doable, students are struggling on many different levels.
"The D and F list from around the state have never been higher, I think that kids are struggling in this model of learning where they can't engage every day with their teachers. What we are hoping for is just to give students some hope that we can get back to doing the things we love to do in a safe manner," added Sobotta.
Local school officials adding, in the midst of this pandemic, they'll do anything and everything they can to continue to keep their kids safe.
"We use the term slowly and safely, and that's exactly it. We want to work with our local health officials and get students back doing the activities and sports they love to do in the safest place possibly- which is on our school campuses." the Superintendent added.
The school officials who sent in this letter have not yet received a response back from the governor.
