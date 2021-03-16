The community of Norristown, Pennsylvania is celebrating a 70-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran after he helped save his neighbor from a burning home yesterday.
James "Cowboy" Johnson said he was arriving home after heading to the bank early Monday morning when he saw his neighbor's home on fire.
Johnson called 911 and jumped into action with the help of two young neighborhood kids, he was able to kick in the door and rescue his neighbor trapped on the second floor.
The neighbor's hair was on fire so as soon as Johnson got the man out of the house, he helped put his hair out too.
The video was taken by ABC journalist Christie Ileto who met with Johnson after he saved his neighbor.
A firefighter in the town presented Johnson with a certificate for his actions and the city of Norristown plans to honor Johnson and his heroic actions next week during a municipal council meeting.