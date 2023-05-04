AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - People walking through the atrium at Northern Quest Resort & Casino will be greeted by a breathtaking display – 72 red dresses hanging from the rafters honoring and representing the 72 missing Indigenous women in Washington State.
Friday, May 5 marks National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.
Kyndra Gamache, Northern Quest's Senior Director of Organizational Development and a member of the Kalispel Tribe herself, says each story of a missing or murdered Indigenous person is heart wrenching.
"The more people who know about it, the more chance that these women, these men, these girls, our Indigenous family members come home," Gamache said. "They're a mother, they're a grandmother, they're a sister, they're a daughter, they're a cousin. Native communities are so tight-knit that it impacts the entire community in a really deep and emotional way."
Native communities are disproportionately impacted by violence, specifically violence against women. Gamache said on average four out of five Native American women across the country will experience some sort of sexual violence against them in their lifetime.
"If we feel like this is a big city problem or a West Side problem, it's really not," Gamache said. "About 45% of those missing are from Eastern Washington, the 509 area code, so it really is an impactful issue right here in Spokane, Tri-Cities, Central Washington and Yakima."
Despite some positive steps–like the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Alert System signed into law in Washington State last year–unfortunately there are more dresses for the second year of Northern Quest's display–72 this year after having 60 last year–amplifying the urgency of the crisis.
"In a lot of Native cultures, red is the only color that the spirit world can see, so these dresses are red to attract the spirits so they can see them and call them back home," Gamache said. "That's the end goal, to help get these women and girls back home, to help get the list of 134 names behind on this display of missing Indigenous people back home."
The red dresses will be on display at Northern Quest through May 15. The Kalispel Tribe of Indians and Northern Quest will also be matching donations–up to $5,000–to the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition between now and May 31.