SPOKANE, WA - An elderly couple seeking help on an old 1960s pickup truck was scammed by the exact people who came to their aid.
"I had a bad feeling about them from the minute they walked in, and they used he divide and conquer thing," Jill Simmons said of the encounter.
It started out with a simple request--help wiring a 1960s pickup for a 72-year-old veteran just diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
"I put an ad out there on Nextdoor asking for help. My husband has been working on this truck for 3 months trying to get it wired. He had everything done except the brake lights," Simmons said.
The $50 payment gained a good response online. However, after several no-shows the Simmons family thought they were out of luck.
"We got probably 22 responses. Nobody showed up even after they said they would, except this one couple," Simmons explained. "She was all over the place. He seemed normal. He seemed like a good guy, kept telling me, 'I used to work on my grandfathers truck. This would be awesome if I could get this running for you.' All the right things to say, so I left him in the garage and came inside. Big mistake."
While the woman was talking to Jill Simmons and her husband, "Dog," the man went to the back to work on the truck alone.
"I'm trusting. I let him go out there by himself," she said.
A decision they now regret.
"We walked out there the next morning, and both headlights were hanging that had already been wired. One of the headlights was broken, and there was stuff missing from the garage," she said.
The mystery couple not only destroyed the work already done on the truck, they broke the headlights and stole items from the garage.
While the extent of what's missing is only known to the robbers due to Mr. Simmons Alzheimer's, Jill said it is most likely tools. "He just knows there's a spot that should be filled that is not," she said.
The couple was supposed to come back the next day to finish the job.
"Never showed," she said.
Thankfully the Simmons son recommended an actual mechanic with Miller Mobile Repair. When asked if he could tell someone had been tampering with the pickup, the mechanic said, "Yeah, yeah. It looks to me they didn't really know what they were doing."
"How could you. How could you do that to somebody," Simmons lamented. "It's just not right."
Now, all they can hope for is that this doesn't happen to another family.
"When we were kids, everybody helped everybody, and you could trust people, and you just can trust people anymore," she said. "You just can't."
They did forgive the suspected thieves, and because of that, they've declined to file a police report.
It's important not to let anyone in your home unless they are vetted. And if they are in your home, do not let your eyes off of them.
Nextdoor provides answers regarding scams and frauds, so be sure to report any suspicious or criminal behavior. If this does happen to you, it's a good idea to call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233.