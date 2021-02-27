POST FALLS, Idaho - A 73-year-old Post Falls man died Saturday after getting hit by a car in a parking lot.
Idaho State Police say it happened at the Walmart in Post Falls on Mullan Avenue.
Police say a 49-year-old driver made a left turn in front of the store and hit 73-year-old David Mallery, who was leaving the store.
Mallery died at the scene.
It's unknown if the driver will face any charges at this time, but ISP says they are still investigating.
