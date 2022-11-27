750 gallons of water need to extinguish vehicle fire in Shoshone County

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho - A full tank of gas made one vehicle fire a pain to put out for firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 1 on Sunday.
At about 6:30 a.m., crews with SCFD arrived at mile marker 63.5 on I-90 in response to the vehicle fire. The first units that arrived found the car was already fully engulfed. All occupants were able to escape, and none were injured.
SCFD said the car had a full tank of gas, which hampered efforts to put out the fire. Ultimately, 750 gallons of water were needed.
Units with the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Police were on scene to assist.