The Washington Lottery is urging residents to check their tickets—there are currently 24 unclaimed large prizes which total over $1.1 million. Included in the prizes are a $755,00 Hit 5 jackpot and a $10,000 Match 4 prize, both set to expire in July. 

The Match 4 ticket was purchased at a Tacoma Pick N Go Grocery in January and expires on July 12, while the Hit 5 ticket was purchased at an Auburn Fred Meyer in January and expires on July 18. Interestingly enough, this was the same store the winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was purchased from back in February.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize, after which unclaimed winnings are placed into a reserve account and surplus transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account to support education. 

For the full list of unclaimed prizes, visit the Washington Lottery website!

