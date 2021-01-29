UPDATE 1/29/2021:
Moscow Police (MPD) say that just after 10 A.M. this morning Officers located Jerry Kendall deceased near Quail Run Drive.
The MPD is currently investigating his cause of death.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MOSCOW, Idaho - 77-year-old man, Jerry Kendall, is believed to have walked away from the Palouse Hills Assisted Living Facility in Moscow on Thursday evening. He was last seen wearing pajama pants, a pink t-shirt and socks with no shoes.
He's 5'10" and is 170 pounds, with gray hair.
The Moscow Police Department, along with other agencies including Latah County Search and Rescue are continuing to actively search for him. If you believe you have seen Kendall or know his whereabouts, please call the Moscow Police Department at (208) 882-COPS (2677).