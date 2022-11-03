KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A 78-year-old man is facing 10 years in prison for lewd conduct with a minor and sexual battery following his sentencing hearing on Oct. 21, 2022.
Patrick John Pfister of Post Falls, Idaho was convicted by a jury of two counts lewd conduct with a minor and two counts sexual battery in his March 2022 trial.
The Kootenai County Prosecuter's Office stated Pfister sexually abused a 14-year-old boy. The maximum penalty for Pfister's charges is life in prison, and the Prosecuter's recommended a sentence of 20 years in prison, with eligibility for parole after 10 years.
The judge sentenced Pfister to 10 years in prison, with possibility for parole after two years.
"The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office supports victims of crime, particularly children who have been abused by the hands of a trusted adult," stated a press release. "This type of conduct is among the worst in society, and we appreciate all who work to protect children."