SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of girls found in a Spokane Airbnb were taken into custody after they were found fleeing an investigation into a polygamy group in Arizona, and one of the wives found with them, 18-year-old Moretta Johnson, is facing federal charges alongside two other adult wives, Donnae Barlow and Naomi Bistline.
The group belongs to The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) in the twin cities of Colorado Springs, Arizona and Hildale, Utah. Like Moretta, all eight are wives of 46-year-old Samuel Rappylee Bateman
What is the FLDS?
The FLDS is a religious sect that split off from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (The Church) after plural marriages were denounced by The Church
. While the date of the FLDS founding is not firmly established, The Church excommunicated a group who refused to stop the practice in the 1930s, eventually giving rise to various fundamentalist groups, including the FLDS. The Church excommunicates all who practice plural marriages and does not consider the FLDS to be members of The Saints. The Southern Poverty Law Center
lists the FLDS as a hate group due to their rhetoric surrounding people of color, interracial marriages, homosexuality, and totalitarianism.
Warren Jeffs was the Prophet and head of the FLDS sect from 2002-06, when he was indicted on multiple counts of incest, sexual conduct with a minor, and arranging illegal marriages. While his conviction was overturned in Utah due to unclear jury instructions, he was extradited to Texas and convicted again of sexual assault of a minor for raping a 15-year-old he'd married, as well as aggravated sexual assault of a child for raping a 12-year-old he'd married. Jeffs is serving a life sentence at the Louie C. Powledge Unit in Texas.
Who is Samuel Bateman?
Following the conviction and life sentence of Jeffs, it has been unclear who the official new leader or Prophet of the group is. Bateman has a following of approximately 50, with over 20 wives—many of whom are minors. Most are under the age of 15, according to court documents filed by federal investigators.
Before he began to call himself a prophet in 2019, allegedly translated from Jeffs, Bateman was married to just one woman with whom he had a daughter, born in 2005. The court documents state Bateman told his wife he "had a feeling he should take his own daughter" as a wife. She was 14 at the time. Bateman's wife left him and refused to let him take their daughter, after which Bateman began to marry multiple wives.
Bateman has several male followers as well, some of whom also have multiple wives. These include Moroni Johnson, Moretta's father, LaDell Bistline, Jr., and Torrance Bistline, an unwed male in the group. He has taken multiple daughters of his followers as wives. The court documents state when he claimed two daughters and the wife of one follower, they "went to Bateman weeping."
Bateman has claimed wives already married to Moroni and LaDell, then later gave one of his wives to LaDell as "comfort" for claiming one of his wives.
Bateman's followers fund him as he himself does not work.
The Investigation
The 22-page affidavit filed by investigators contains graphic and disturbing descriptions of child abuse, sexual assault, and trafficking. Discretion is advised.
Beginning with his daughter, JD1, Bateman would touch her inappropriately and give her "nasty" kisses, though her mother does not believe it went further than that.
JD1 told investigators her father said he felt she should be his wife while driving home alone from a family trip in Canada in 2019. He told her if "his feelings were right, he would make her have a child," then gave her two large bags of chips and a $50 bill when they stopped for a bathroom break, as if bribing her. He also asked what kind of car she would want and promised to take her on an airplane ride, like he'd taken her mother on an airplane ride when he'd married her. He told JD1 not to tell her mother about the conversation before arriving home.
He later told his wife he had a "good feeling" their daughter was supposed to be his wife and he was meant to have sexual relations with her. His wife told Bateman JD1 was not his wife and never would be, moving out of the house with JD1 and getting a restraining order. She told investigators she did not believe Bateman was a Prophet, which angered Bateman.
While visiting Bateman with her little brothers, he hugged and kissed JD1 in front of them. JD1 described the kiss as "slobbery," and said the way he kissed and hugged her was "weird." She did not want Bateman to touch her.
Through texts, Bateman described the anatomy of a boy and a girl to JD1 and how they are used to make a baby. He said if his feelings were right, "he would do what a boy does to make [her] have a baby."
Bateman soon married multiple wives, and JD1 was introduced to them, including the children he called "mother." One of the girls, JD6, was born in 2010 and five years her junior. JD1 recalled seeing Bateman kissing and hugging her on a video call and telling her he took JD6 with full consent of her father. He told JD1 that JD6 was her new mother.
The wives
Bateman's first wife after JB1's mother left him was a daughter of Moroni Johnson, and his second was her sister. They were both young adults at the time, and both eventually had children with Bateman. In 2020, Bateman commanded Moroni give JD6 to him as well, who was 9 at the time. The documents state Moroni expressed great anguish and was under extreme stress over the command.
Moroni's wife (JJ) said after Bateman returned to Colorado Springs with JD6 in May, the other girls there called to ask how they should deal with JD6's bed wetting, which they said Bateman found disgusting. JJ believes this indicates Bateman had slept with JD6.
Bateman again returned to Nebraska and demanded three of Moroni's wives, two of whom were also Moroni's stepdaughters, to be given to him. One of these three was Donnae Barlow. Bateman later took Moroni's wife JJ and Moretta, one of his daughters. Moretta gave birth to his child in 2021, seven months after she turned 18, making it nearly certain she conceived when she was 17.
Moretta was with the eight girls in Spokane and arrested by Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) on behalf of federal investigators.
In Aug. 2020, Bateman took JD3 as wife, who was born in 2003. The documents state JD3 was expecting to be taken, but she did not want to go. She is also a daughter of Moroni and JJ. He then took JD5, born in 2007 to Moroni and one of Moroni's wives taken before JJ.
His next wife was JD4, who shared the parents of JD3. After she was taken by Bateman, she went silent. Her mother tried to comfort JD4 and allowed her to sleep in her room. Bateman forced JD4 to sleep in his room and rebuked JJ for "hindering JD4 from her Godly duties."
Bateman took JD7, born in 2008 to the same parents as Donnae Barlow. Afterwards, he commanded JD7's mother, still Moroni's wife at the time, be given as well. He then took another of her daughters, and adult, who later gave birth to Bateman's child.
The abuse
All money made by the women and girls in the group was required to be given to Bateman. Moroni used his paychecks to provide for the girls and babies, including purchasing diapers, formula, and household products.
Much of the evidence in the affidavit was provided from a husband and wife who were not part of the FLDS but were trusted friends. They met Bateman when he was evicted from his home. Bateman told them later his wife at the time was accusing him of trying to sleep with their daughter. When they saw him next, he was driving a large SUV packed with women and girls whom he introduced as his wives, the youngest of which was 9 at the time. They were granted permission to film a documentary, which included recordings of their "testimonies."
In Nov. 2021, they reported and gave to police a recording of a conversation between Bateman and three of his wives, one of whom was a minor, where they recounted what they called "the Atonement," wherein Bateman would give those three wives to three male followers.
They were eventually approached by JJ, who told them Bateman required the women and girls to confess publicly, encouraging them to be as vulgar as possible. She told them her 14-year-old daughter, JD3 and wife of Bateman, confided she was afraid of having a baby, which Moroni's wife took to mean Bateman was having sexual relations with her.
Other evidence presented in the documents described "corrections," punishment that could vary from a day's timeout to a public shaming. Bateman would blast corrections out to all family members via group email or text.
JJ said while in Nebraska, Bateman directed Moroni to call JJ and have her bring his first new wife, as well as Donnae, JD7, and their two sisters to a motel where he and Moroni were lying naked on the two beds. He had Moroni and JJ have sex in front of the others to teach them how to better please Bateman. He told them he'd had Moroni perform oral sex on him beforehand to make Moroni eternally bonded to Bateman.
In Nov. 2020, Bateman claimed he'd had a revelation he should go back to Colorado City, and during the trip he called JJ and told her one of Moroni's wives had been given to LaDell, Jr., another male follower, to sexually comfort him after taking one of LaDell's wives to be his own. He told JJ he'd first sent JD3 and Moretta to sexually comfort him, though they were both minors at the time.
Multiple other naked gatherings in motel rooms, in which Bateman commanded his wives, as well as wives of Moroni and LaDell, Jr., to participate in or observe sexual acts, including Naomi Bistline, one of Bateman's wives. Some of the girls involved were minors.
In a motel room, Bateman gathered Moroni, LaDell, Jr., and several women and girls, including JJ, Moretta, and two minors, among others. Bateman said he needed to wash the feet of his brothers, like the Savior did on His Apostles. The men were naked, and the women and girls were witnesses. Afterwards, Bateman said he planned to be with Moroni sexually to finalize the binding of brothers, but was unable to get an erection. Bateman verbally abused the ladies for "not exerting their faith" to help him carry out the act. He then had a number of them, including a minor, use their hands to arouse him.
In late Dec. 2020, Bateman declared they would complete the Binding of Brothers act and gathered Moroni, LaDell, Jr. and Torrance, as well a number of women, including Donnae and Moretta, who was a minor at the time. All were ordered to be naked. Despite the FLDS not condoning alcohol, wine was bought and drunk. He ordered Torrance to anally penetrate JD7, who was 12 at the time. He told Moroni to be with another of Bateman's wives sexually, and LaDell, Jr. to be with Naomi. He watched these acts and called it atonement for their wicked deeds. This was confirmed to be "the Atonement" referenced previously.
In a recording for the documentary, Bateman said the men were not committing adultery, it was "obedience." He ordered the girls to say there was no adultery, darkness, or guilt in this. The girls, who were crying, said they hurt, but there was not darkness. Bateman said they'd sacrificed their virtue for the Lord, and that "God will fix their bodies and put the membranes back in their body. I've never had more confidence in doing his will. It's all out of love."
The girls replied, "It's a privilege to hurt for someone else so they can rise."
In Nov. 2021, Bateman gave a number of his wives, including Naomi, Moretta, and JD3, to LaDell, Jr.
JJ also described other instances of abuse, including forcing the girls to get rid of their long underwear and wear red lacy underwear instead, touching the girls' breasts and thighs when they rode in the front seat, and forcing them to touch him, and forcing JD6 to accept being called Mother despite her protests, stating she "will be called on by God to be a mother."
The arrest
In Aug. 2020, LaDell, his wife of 20 years, and her daughter, JD9, were invited by Bateman to Lincoln, Nebraska. LaDell's wife, JB, did not want to go. JD9 wanted to go, but not without her mom. JB relented. Three months later, when JD9 did not come home, JB called Bateman, who told her she belonged to him. This was also the day Naomi Bistline was taken as Bateman's wife.
On Nov. 23, 2020, a friend of JB's mother called Colorado City Marshall's Office (CCMO) to report Bateman was married to her granddaughter, JD8, then only 11 years old, and he was last seen at Colorado City Municipal Airport. CCMO met with LaDell, Jr. at the airport, who told them it was all rumors and allowed them to speak with JD8. She also denied any relationship to Bateman.
The next day, JB's mother called directly, telling CCMO Bateman was already married another of her granddaughters, JD9 who was only 9 years old, and possibly his own daughter, JD1. Later than day, she contacted Iron County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) to report Bateman and JB were kidnapping her grandchildren.
ICSO stopped and detained Bateman, interviewing all adult occupants and the parents of minors in the vehicle, including JB. All assured ICSO everything was fine. While nothing came of these incidents, the reports did raise some alarm bells.
On Aug. 28, 2022, Bateman was arrested for child endangerment after he was pulled over while towing a box trailer with at least three minors riding unsecured inside. His telephone was seized as evidence.
In jail, Bateman made a call to Torrance, commanding him to delete Bateman's Signal account. He also told Torrance to buy the house he had under contract, but he did not have the money. He called again to demand the Signal account be deleted, then called a third time, speaking to his wives and instructing them to "delete my Signal account now, the whole thing, delete every message, right now." They agreed to do so and said they were trying.
Bateman was bailed out of custody on Sept. 1, 2021. On the drive back, he asked a follower how to factory reset his phone. He also retrieved a paper shredder to bring home, which may have been for the girls to shred their journals.
Five days later, Bateman was indicted on one count each of destruction of records in official proceedings, tampering with an official proceeding, and destruction of records in a federal investigation. He was arrested on Sept. 13, and search warrants were searched for three of his properites. He remains in custody at this time.
On the run
On Sept. 14, nine minor girls were taken into custody by Arizona Department of Child Services (AZ DCS), including JD3, JD4,J D5, JD6, JD7, JD8, JD9, JD10, and JD11. All were interviewed and placed in group homes. None disclosed any sexual abuse by Bateman, though one admitted to being present and partially nude for one of the motel sex orgies.
The girls all refused to speak with investigators, except JD7 who said, "I can't talk to you." Investigators believed the older girls were pressuring the younger ones not to talk, so they were separated into different group homes, with only siblings staying grouped.
Before Nov. 24, JD4 had disclosed sexual abuse by Bateman while staying at a group home.
Texts and emails between the group continued during this time, and on Nov. 27, all of the minors attempted to flee. Eight of them were successful, but JD6 was not able to get away from her DCS group home. Journals left behind had, "Today is the day we go home," written inside.
At around 8:38 p.m. on Nov. 27, Bateman made a recorded video call from confinement to Donnae. In it, Donnae is driving with Naomi in the front passenger seat, and they tell Bateman they have two of the girls. The group began using codenames. Naomi tells him they'd all changed their names to Rappylee Bateman, to which Bateman states he's "holy f------g in love" with the wives present.
The next day in a video call, they informed him JD6 was not with them, saying cops were called and they'd had to run for their lives. Bateman told them to, "Get that girl, she needs to be with you." He says it puts pressure on him when they're scattered and he needs everyone together.
Various video calls to the group is made over the course of the week. In one, the girls confirm they are not in Arizona, and that only the mothers in Arizona headed to New Mexico with the babies. Moretta spoke to him from a hotel room with her baby and at least one other adult wife. They tell him about being on the move, and having to clean one of the vehicles to "swap."
Investigators believe the wives were moving in at least three separate groups.
The FBI received info on of Torrance's credit cards had been used to purchase an Airbnb. An emergency disclosure request was made, and several recent reservation addresses were shared. On Nov. 30, Airbnb provided an address in Spokane reserved from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.
On Dec. 1, SCSO was requested to do a knock and talk at the address. No one answered the door. Soon after, deputies saw a vehicle leaving the house and made contact with it. Inside, all eight of the missing girls were found, along with Moretta.
Naomi and Donnae had their initial appearance in Arizona District Court on Monday, Dec. 5. The date for Moretta has not been set at this time.
Due to the federal investigation, SCSO was unable to comment on the matter. Documents filed by investigators do not indicate where the group was headed to after Spokane.