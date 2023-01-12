PROVO, Utah — The eighth-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs extended their win streak to 10 games as they beat the BYU Cougars 75-74 in a West Coast Conference showdown Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs moved to 15-3 (4-0) on the season, while the Cougars dropped to 13-7 (3-2).
The first half got out to a quick start for both offenses, trading quick scores and capitalizing on defensive miscues. Gonzaga trailed 13-19 with more than 12 minutes remaining in the first half before scoring 9 straight to take the lead.
Gonzaga forwards Anton Watson and Drew Timme led the first half effort with efficient shooting performances, with Watson scoring 6 of 6 field goal attempts and Timme scoring 5 of 7 attempts.
Strong offensive displays from both teams slowed near the end of the first half and Gonzaga led 44-39 going into the break.
In contrast to the first half, both offenses came out sluggish in the second half. Instead of trading quick scores, Gonzaga and BYU traded turnovers.
BYU reclaimed the lead with 10:16 remaining in the second half on a Rudi Williams jumper. BYU led by as much as 10 points in the second half.
After mounting a comeback, the Bulldogs regained the lead for good on a Julian Strawther three pointer with just nine seconds to go.
Timme led the scoring for the Zags with 21 points on 10-19 field goals and 1-3 free throws. Spencer Johnson led the Cougars with 18 points on 7-11 shooting and 1-2 free throws.
As of Jan. 10, ESPN's Bracketology, a forecast by Joe Lunardi, projected WCC-leading Gonzaga to be a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have just 13 games left on their regular season schedule.