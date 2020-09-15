8-time convicted felon arrested; investigators seize stolen firearms, ammunition, drugs

SPOKANE, Wash. - An eight-time convicted felon has been arrested and the subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of stolen firearms, ammunition and drugs.
The investigation began when patrol deputies contacted a victim who reported that 37-year-old Zachery Bennett threatened to kill her. Bennett was a known convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.
On Sept. 9, detectives obtained a search warrant for Bennett's home in the 8400 block of E. Rich Avenue. Information was also received that he was recently in possession of AR-15-style rifles and several handguns with extended magazines.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, several announcements for Bennett to surrender were ignored and multiple attempts to coax him into cooperating were unsuccessful.
SWAT team members eventually entered the home and found Bennett and another man hiding in the attic. Both men were detained without further incident.
During the subsequent search, investigators seized: 10 rifles/handguns, at least three of which were stolen; several boxes of ammunition and loaded magazines; approximately 29 grams of heroin; approximately three grams of methamphetamine and digital scales.
Bennett was taken and booked into the Spokane County Jail for multiple charges. He remains in custody with his bond set at $40,000. The case remains active and additional charges are possible.
The second man found hiding with Bennett was not charged and later released at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.