8-year-old accidently shot and killed by his 10-year-old brother in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An 8-year-old boy in Texas was killed after being accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother with a shotgun found in the home, according to reporting by NBC News.
The two boys and their brother, 13, were home alone when the shooting occurred Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press conference.
The eldest brother called 911 and the sheriff’s office responded to the one-bedroom apartment unit at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of Timber Creek Place, Gonzalez said.
The sheriff said only one shot was fired and it is believed the child was hit in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There have been at least 232 unintentional shootings by children this year, resulting in 102 deaths and 142 injuries across the nation, according to a count by Everyone for Gun Safety, a nonprofit that advocates for gun control.